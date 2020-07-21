Pueblo man wanted for allegedly killing roommate’s dogs in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are searching for a Pueblo man who allegedly killed his roommate’s dogs and dismembered at least one of them in Teller County.

According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Matthew Dieringer is wanted on two felony counts of aggravated abuse to animals.

Dieringer is accused killing two dogs: Suka and Hayoka.

Suka and Hayoka. Credit: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said a necropsy confirmed Suka died of blunt trauma. While the sheriff’s office did not say how Hakoya was killed, it said that dog was dismembered.

Dieringer was last seen in the Manitou Springs area. He may have dyed his hair darker than it appears in the photo above, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who sees Dieringer is urged not to approach him. Instead, call Officer Trixie Hudspeth at: 719-687-9652.