DENVER (KDVR) — The suspect in a Pueblo homicide was arrested Sunday night after allegedly shooting at police in New Mexico.

According to New Mexico State Police, around 1:50 a.m., officers in Las Vegas, New Mexico, were conducting a DWI stop when a black Nissan truck pulled up beside them.

The driver, Robert James Rudichar, 43, of Colorado, asked officers if he was in Las Vegas.

When an officer approached, Rudichar allegedly pointed a rifle out of the window and fired toward officers.

He then drove away, continuing to fire the rifle toward the officers and the DWI suspect, according to NMSP.

Rudichar pulled over a short distance away from the incident, got out of the vehicle with the rifle, and laid face down on the road, the department said.

After Rudichar was arrested, police learned he was wanted by the Pueblo Police Department for a homicide that happened Saturday.

According to PPD, it was told that a man and a dog had been shot at a home in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue. Police responded and found an adult man dead and a wounded dog.

Rudichar will be extradited to Colorado, according to NMSP.