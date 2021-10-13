Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeks information after body is found

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find information after a man’s body was found in September.

The sheriff’s office said the body was identified as Alfonso “Ruben” Diaz.

Diaz’s body was found on Sept. 20 near 33rd Ln. in east Pueblo County.

The sheriff’s office said it’s trying to find anyone who may have seen Diaz before his death or who saw anything suspicious in the area of 33rd Ln.

If you have information, contact the PCSO at 719-583-6250 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).