ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Pitkin County along with the City of Aspen is looking for public input about ways to monitor and manage visitation to Maroon Bells Scenic Area.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, visitation to Maroon Bells has more than doubled over the last 10 years. As more and more people flock to the iconic view, the increase in patrons has created challenges between assuring a quality visitor experience while still minimizing the effect on natural resources.

The city and county are inviting the public to participate in a workshop on June 9 in Aspen to provide input on the Maroon Bells Comprehensive Recreation Management Plan.

The plan is in its initial stages as multiple Aspen agencies work to develop a plan that will monitor and manage visitation at Maroon Bells.

“Public input will be an important component of developing this plan throughout the process,” said Brian Pettet, Pitkin County Public Works director. “Before we get too far into the process, we want to hear what the public has to say about our initial work on a conceptual framework, vision and objectives. And we want to ensure they know how to effectively stay involved.”

The plan will work to identify sustainable levels of access to the scenic area which includes considering all modes of transportation and types of access.

Anyone wishing to voice their opinions can stop by the Pitkin County Building at 530 East Main St. in Aspen anytime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 9.