Public health officials issue 255 citations to Denver restaurants

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment (DPHE) has issued 255 citations to date to Denver restaurants and bars that were reportedly in violation of public health orders.

According to a FOX31 investigation, several restaurants and bars in Denver were given citations based on a number of violations, including having an outdoor patio that was actually enclosed and considered indoor dining, employees with no face coverings, and patrons not maintaining six feet of distance while in line.

More than a dozen counties, including Denver, entered Level Red last month, meaning no indoor dining is allowed. Many restaurants and bars have been trying to meet restrictions, but DPHE has issued more than 15,700 warnings to date. More than 2,500 warnings have been mask-related only.