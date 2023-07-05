DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver business has been asked to prove why its licenses shouldn’t be revoked over allegations stemming from a prostitution sting in late March.

PT’s Showclub Denver, a strip club in the 1600 block of West Evans Avenue, was served with an order to show cause in August. The business is run by Evans Dining Service, Inc., and has a tavern liquor license and an adult cabaret license.

The order, from the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, alleges that the business violated several laws and ordinances and is seeking disciplinary action against the license.

Allegations against PT’s Showclub

In January, Denver police received an anonymous complaint that employees of the club were offering to perform sex acts in exchange for money, according to the order.

The complaint also said younger dancers were actively pressured into having sex for money by older members of the club. After receiving this complaint, police conducted a sting operation on March 31.

An undercover officer went to the club and was approached by one of the dancers, according to the order. After a brief conversation, during which the dancer asked if the undercover officer was a police officer or not, the dancer allegedly offered to have sex with the officer for $600.

After this, the officer gave a signal and the club was entered by uniformed police officers.

The dancer was then placed under arrest for prostitution.

Another dancer allegedly approached a uniformed officer and began touching him inappropriately until he pushed her hand away, according to the order.

The business is set to appear for a hearing before the Department of Excise and Licenses on Aug. 10.