Ptarmigan Fire now fully contained

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) – The 86-acre Ptarmigan Fire that had been burning near Silverthorne is now fully contained.

Trails leading into the burned area have been reopened, but forest officials caution the public that there is an additional risk of falling trees and rocks due to burn damage.

“We appreciate the close coordination among the many agencies and organizations involved in the Ptarmigan Fire response, particularly the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Fire and EMS,” said deputy dillon district ranger Chris Stewart. “We also appreciate the support and patience of the community.”

Firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor the burned area over the next several weeks.