SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that roads and trails are closed in the pre-evacuation area surrounding the Ptarmigan Fire.

“Fire crews still have a lot of work to do in their continued efforts to gain containment on the fire, and we appreciate your cooperation,” SCSO said in a tweet.

The U.S. Forest Service closed the entire burn area and the trails leading into it – including the Angler Mountain and Ptarmigan trails.

The fire is currently burning 86 acres and is 20% contained. Precipitation on the fire during the week helped keep it from spreading but also hindered aerial attacks. As the weather has dried out and warmed up, fire crews continue to work on the containment of the blaze.

It is unknown how the fire began and the cause continues to be investigated.

