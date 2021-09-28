SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Ptarmigan Fire continues to burn Tuesday morning east of Silverthorne. More fire crews are expected to arrive today to help with the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

As of Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m., here’s what we know about the fire:

When did the fire start?

The fire was first reported on the White River National Forest property around 4:30 p.m.

How big is the fire?

The fire was estimated to be around 40 acres at 9 p.m. Monday night

How are firefighters battling the fire?

A heavy helicopter and two single-engine air tankers are helping in the fight, according to White River National Forest. More fire crews are expected to arrive at some point on Tuesday. Heavy mixed timber, including dense stands of dead-standing and downfall lodge pole pines are making it difficult for firefighters to fight the fire on the ground.

Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Hamilton Creek above Silverthorne and a pre-evacuation order is in place for Lower Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain.

Shelter

The American Red Cross emergency shelter opened at Summit Middle School located at 158 School Road in Frisco. Community members may call 970-668-9700 for the latest information, which also will be available on social media and websites for Summit County, Summit Fire & EMS, the Town of Silverthorne and the U.S. Forest Service.

Are any homes threatened?

Currently, no homes are being threatened by the fire.

Weather

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity. This will allow more favorable firefighting conditions.