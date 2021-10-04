Ptarmigan Fire: All pre-evacuations, road closures lifted

SUMMIT County, Colo. (KDVR) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said all pre-evacuations and road closures from the Ptarmigan Fire near Silverthorne have been lifted as of noon Monday.

The area includes the Hamilton Creek, Angler Mountain, and South 40 neighborhoods, and areas of Ptarmigan including Daley Ranch. The U.S. Forest Service closed the entire burn area and the trails leading into it – including the Angler Mountain and Ptarmigan trails.

The blaze is burning 86 acres and is 35% contained. It sparked on Sept. 27 and the cause remains under investigation.