‘Psycho,’ suspect in southern Colorado killings, arrested in New Mexico

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man wanted following the discovery of at least three people’s remains in southern Colorado was arrested Thursday in New Mexico.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Adre Jordan Baroz, 26, was arrested at a motel in Gallup, which is in northwestern New Mexico.

Baroz also goes by “Psycho.” He faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Baroz is being held at the McKinley County Detention Center in Gallup.

The CBI announced the discovery of human remains on Tuesday.

The remains were found on two nearby properties close to the town of Las Sauces. The property owners do not live on the properties, according to the CBI.

Authorities said it could take weeks or months to identify the remains.

A multi-agency investigation, including the Conejos and Saguache County sheriff’s offices, the Alamosa and Monte Vista police departments, and the CBI is underway.

The CBI said the case does not appear to be connected to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, but “all possibilities are being considered.”