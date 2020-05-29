Protests demanding justice for George Floyd scheduled this weekend in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Protests demanding justice for George Floyd, the man killed by an officer in Minneapolis this week, are scheduled this weekend in Denver.

The first protest is scheduled for noon on Friday at the State Capitol.

The second is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday that will go from City Park to the State Capitol.

FOX31 spoke with Alvertis Simmons, Civil Rights Leader who is organizing Saturday’s protest. Simmons says his group will try to stay peaceful.

13 people were arrested when protests turned violent in Denver, according to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.