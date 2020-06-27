Live updates: Protesters march through the streets of Aurora demanding justice for Elijah McClain

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Protesters gathered at Aurora Police headquarters and marched through the streets of Aurora Saturday afternoon, protesting the death of Elijah McClain.

In August 2019, the 23-year-old was wearing a mask when someone called 911 to report that he seemed suspicious. He was then confronted by three police officers, injected with ketamine by paramedics and later died.

The death of McClain recently gained national recognition, although several protests have been held in Colorado since last August.

The Aurora Police Department Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson released the following statement in regards to the Saturday afternoon peaceful protest:

We will continue to provide updates and live stream the protest as it continues throughout the day.