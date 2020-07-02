Protesters, homeless community gather in Civic Center Park; Denver PD on scene

DENVER (KDVR) — Protesters and members of the homeless community gathered in Civic Center Park Wednesday evening. A number of Denver Police Department officers were at the scene.

The City and County of Denver imposed an 11 p.m. curfew for parks citywide.

According to the City, the protesters and homeless community declared Civic Center Park an “autonomous zone.” However, a man who says he’s the leader of the group defined the area as an “occupied protest zone.”

As of about 9 p.m., most members of the police had left the area. A few high-ranking officials remained.

Man who says he’s a leader of the group says this is NOT an autonomous zone. He calls it an “occupied protest zone.” Another demonstrator is calling this an autonomous zone. @KDVR @channel2kwgn https://t.co/D4lD0BlmmI — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) July 2, 2020

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.