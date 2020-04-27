Protester arrested at Capitol for openly carrying weapon

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said a protester was arrested on Sunday at the Capitol for openly carrying a firearm in a holster, which is against the law in Denver.

A protest was held at the Capitol Sunday because of the COVID-19 closures.

Denver has an open-carry prohibition, which means you cannot openly carry a weapon anywhere in Denver, including at the Capitol.

The man was arrested around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lincoln Street.

No information is currently available on the man arrested. Police have not made it clear whether or not the man was actually jailed.

A second arrest was made at the protest as well. A man who had an outstanding burglary warrant was taken into custody without incident.