Unlicensed security guard charged with second-degree murder files for continuation

DENVER (KDVR) — Matthew Dolloff, the unlicensed security guard charged with shooting and killing a man at a rally in Denver on Oct. 11, appeared virtually in front of a judge on Friday.

Dolloff’s attorneys requested a continuation for additional discovery that may be picked up in the coming weeks. His next appearance was set for March 26 at 10:30 a.m. Dolloff posted a $500,000 bond on Nov. 3.

Dolloff was working for 9News to protect its journalist during protests when he shot and killed Lee Keltner during a confrontation in October. Records show Dolloff did not have the license required to work as a security guard in the city of Denver.

Dolloff faces second-degree murder charges. His attorney says there is evidence of self defense.

A hearing officer with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses recommended a six-month license suspension for the company that subcontracted Dolloff on Thursday.

Pinkerton was hired by 9News who then subcontracted Isborn Security Services LLC.