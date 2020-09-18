Protest planned over charges against 5 accused of barricading Aurora PD station

DENVER (KDVR) — A protest is planned for noon on Saturday to demand charges be dropped against five people accused of barricading people inside an Aurora Police Department station in July.

The demonstration will take place outside the Colorado State Capitol, according to its organizers, the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).

On Thursday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced five people were each charged with at least three counts related to events that occurred on July 3 and 4.

According to the DA’s office, the night of July 3, about 600 protesters surrounded the APD District One station at 13347 E. Montview Blvd. Organizers described the event as an “occupation,” the DA’s office said.

They blocked off streets around the police station with vehicles and items from a nearby construction site, the DA’s office said.

“They prevented 18 officers inside from leaving the building by barricading entrances and securing doors with wires, ropes, boards, picnic tables and sandbags. Some members of the group carried handguns and rifles and wore military or tactical clothing,” the DA’s office said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

The leaders of the group were demanding two Aurora officers be fired and that no one would be allowed in or out of the building until their demands were met, according to the DA’s office.

“The officers were imprisoned inside the building for seven hours until they were dispersed by APD’s Emergency Response Team at about 3 a.m. on July 4,” the DA’s office said.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, PSL described Thursday’s arrests as “an obvious frame-up aimed at stopping the movement for justice for Elijah McClain.”

McClain, 23, died in August 2019 after three APD officers confronted him and paramedics injected him with ketamine. He was not committing a crime and was unarmed when police approached him.

According to PSL, four of the five people arrested Thursday are members of its organization.

Two of the people arrested face one charge each of attempt to commit first-degree kidnapping. PSL described that as “bizarre and ludicrous.”

The organization said the arrests are a major political attack and that it will start a mass campaign to “defeat these phony charges and win their freedom.”

“This attack on the Denver anti-racist movement and the PSL is part of a concerted national assault on the Black Lives Matter movement, an attack driven directly from the White House, from Governor’s mansions, and from local police chiefs and police departments around the country,” PSL said in its statement. “We know that every social movement in the past has faced such repression and we will stand up to face it again. We will fight, and we will win.”