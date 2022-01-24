Protest held at Colorado State Capitol against vaccine mandates

DENVER (KDVR) — A protest against vaccine mandates was held in front of the State Capitol on Sunday with around 200 people in attendance.

Protestors’ main concern was vaccine requirements by the government and employers, arguing freedom of choice and individual liberties are at risk with vaccine mandates.

FOX31 spoke with Dr. David Beuther, a pulmonologist from National Jewish Health He explained the role vaccines play in curbing the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The vaccine is really there to protect against the severe disease which is really all we should be caring about,” Dr. Beuther.

Dr. Beuther described the work the vaccine does when it’s in your body.

“The vaccine is like a fire extinguisher in your kitchen,” Dr. Beuther said, “it is not there to prevent a fire, but should a fire breakout, it’s to prevent it from burning down your house.”

Dr. Beuther also explained that vaccinated people are less sucessful at spreading COVID-19.

The protest followed last week’s decision by the Supreme Court to block a federal vaccine mandate, leaving vaccine mandates to be decided by individual businesses.