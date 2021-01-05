Protection order issued against man who made plans to assassinate Colorado attorney general

DENVER (KDVR) — A man has been ordered to surrender his weapons after making threats and plans to assassinate Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, as well as making threats to harm law enforcement officers and other government officials.

The Denver District Court approved on Nov. 12 an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) against 28-year-old Bryce Jordan Sidney Shelby, who was the subject of an FBI investigation into threats against the Colorado attorney general and has posted about his desire to kill government employees on social media.

Shelby has been planning the assassination since around July 2020, according to a petition and affidavit for the ERPO made by the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Specifically, the petition and affidavit states, Shelby made plans with an undercover FBI agent to shoot Weiser in the head after planning to obtain a “get away” vehicle. Shelby said he was going to observe when Weiser comes and goes from his place of employment and his residence in order to carry out his attack.

Shelby drove by Weiser’s residence to plan his attack on more than one occasion.

Shelby said he does not care if Weiser’s wife dog or child(ren) have to die in the process. He also said he will “pull the trigger” himself and does not mind getting “blood on his hands,” the court document states.

Shelby said he would like to eliminate other officials, according to the court document, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, as well as the chiefs of police of Denver and Aurora.

The court document states Shelby desires to get away with Weiser’s assassination so that he may live to find out if it will achieve his political goals and to assassinate other officials if it does not.

The DPD goes on in the petition and affidavit to say that there has been a pattern of acts or credible threats of violence by Shelby within the past year. Shelby self-identifies with the Black Panther Party and has posted several violent and threatening posts against law enforcement on social media. He has also expressed interest in joining a nationalist paramilitary organization.

Furthermore, Shelby has attended protests that turned violent in Denver and Aurora armed with assault rifles.

On social media, according to the court document, Shelby has said, “I’m doin more than steppin in, I’m shootin ANY officer I see who doesn’t detain [sic] neutralize & get u in the back of the squad car within 5 mins…”

When Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was presented with news of the threats against him and other public officials, he decided not to file charges. When the ERPO was filed, he felt that was the “proper course of action,” given the level of threat, according to Lawrence Pacheco, a spokesperson for Weiser.