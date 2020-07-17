Protecting your bike purchase from thieves, list of tips

DENVER (KDVR) — With social distancing requirements in place across the United States, many have taken to outdoor hobbies such as biking.

In Colorado, bikes are hard to come by right now.

Bike Exchange released these tips about protecting your bike from thieves:

Buy the best lock you can afford and learn how to use it properly

Secure your bike to a sturdy object in a way that makes it hard for would-be thieves to get leverage to cut through your lock.

Keep your bike liked in your garage or shed at home

Take good quality pictures of your bike, including the serial number on the bottom frame and register it with police.

Bike registration in Denver: https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/transportation-infrastructure/programs-services/bicycles/resources.html