Protecting Colorado’s wildlife; see which Open Space areas are closing for the season

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — Jefferson County Open Space closes numerous Open Space parks and trails this time of year to protect wildlife at sensitive times in their life cycles.

The closures will impact areas of Centennial Cone Park, Deer Creek Canyon Park, Hildebrand Ranch Park, Cathedral Spires Park, North Table Mountain Park, South Table Mountain Park, Clear Creek Canyon Park, and Crown Hill Park.

These are the locations that will be impacted:

Centennial Cone Park

Elk Range Trail at Centennial Cone Park, including the interior of the park, is closed from February 1 through mid-June to protect elk during their calving season. All other trails are open.

Clear Creek Canyon Park

Portions of Clear Creek Canyon Park near Mile Marker 270 are closed to all public use uphill of US Highway 6 from February 1 through July 31 to protect nesting eagles. This closure includes the following rock-climbing sites: Bumbling Stock, Stumbling Block, Skinny Legs, Blonde Formation, and Ghost Crag. The Fault Caves are also included in this closure.

Portions of Clear Creek Canyon Park, near Tunnel 2, are closed to all public use uphill of US Highway 6 from February 1 through July 31 to protect nesting eagles. This closure includes the following rock climbing sites: Highlander, Evil Area, and Tetanus Garden.

Deer Creek Canyon Park/Hildebrand Ranch Park

The entirety of Black Bear Trail, which connects Deer Creek Canyon Park and Hildebrand Ranch Park, is closed from February 1 through July 31 to protect nesting birds of prey.

North Table Mountain Park

Rim Rock Trail at North Table Mountain Park is closed from February 1 through July 31 to protect ground-nesting bird habitat and nesting birds of prey.

South Table Mountain Park

Lava Loop trail at South Table Mountain Park is closed from February 1 through July 31 to protect ground-nesting bird habitat and nesting eagles.

Cathedral Spires Park

The entirety of Cathedral Spires Park is closed from March 1 through July 31 to protect nesting birds of prey.

Crown Hill Park

The Crown Hill Park Wildlife Refuge is closed from March 1 through June 30 to protect nesting and brooding waterfowl.

If seasonal closures aren’t followed and trails or Open Spaces are accessed when they are closed, finds could be issued.

Violations of seasonal closures implemented to protect bald or golden eagles may result in a fine of $100,000, imprisonment, or both.

Natural Resources Protection Closure: It shall be unlawful to enter, use or occupy Open Space Lands during the time such Lands are designated as Sensitive Areas, seasonal closures, study area closures, wildlife protection closures, refuges or other protected areas. Fine: $150.00

Destruction of Wildlife Habitat: It shall be unlawful for any person, or any pet under their custody, control or ownership, to alter, damage, destroy, remove or in any other way vandalize wildlife habitat features on Open Space Lands, including, but not limited to, animal dens, burrows, dwellings or nests. Fine: $200.00

Closed Areas: It shall be unlawful to enter, use or occupy Open Space Lands, or any portion thereof, during the time such Open Space Lands, or any portions thereof, are closed to entry, use or occupancy. Fine: $75.00

To report active violations of closure areas, contact Jeffco Dispatch at 303.980.7300.