KEYSTONE, Colo. (KDVR) – After a construction company damaged protected alpine tundra at a ski resort in Colorado’s high country, the expansion project they were conducting has been stopped until further notice.

On Wednesday, officials with the Keystone Resort said that construction crews that were working on the Bergman Bowl ski lift upgrade had created a temporary road in an area that was supposed to have a minimal construction route. During the creation of this temporary road, protected alpine tundra sustained damage.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said that they came across the unauthorized route back on July 6, which had been graded through fragile alpine tundra all the way up to the top terminal of the Bergman Chairlift.

The U.S. Forest Service has launched an assessment into how to proceed with the area that sustained damage.

Officials with the resort said they take full responsibility while mentioning the impact of a misunderstanding on the construction team’s part.

“We deeply regret the impact this unauthorized construction activity has had on the environment that our team works carefully to protect every day. We take environmental protection and compliance extremely seriously and are committed to making this right,” Vice President and General Manager at Keystone Resort, Chris Sorensen, said in an open letter to the public.

Those running the resort have since hired a contractor that specializes in alpine restoration.

“We have a longstanding partnership with Keystone Resort and although the incident is serious and concerning, we will work together to rectify the situation,” said Public Affairs Officer with the U.S. Forest Service, David Boyd.

As a result of this damage, officials with the resort don’t yet know if the lift-served terrain at the Bergman Bowl will be opening for the coming ski season.

