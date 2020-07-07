Protect your car from road damage with the right policy

DENVER (KDVR) — You’re driving down the street and run over something. Before you know it, your car is on the side of the road and you’re stuck with a repair bill.

If you’re only carrying liability insurance, prepare to pay up.

AAA of Colorado insurance expert, Skyler McKinley, tells the Problem Solvers, “liability insurance will kick in if you damage somebody else’s property.”

A collision policy will provide you with full coverage.

Another option for drivers who end up with damage caused by city or state construction projects or equipment is to try to file a claim or lawsuit, which can be costly.

McKinley explains, “In order to collect some sort of damage from the government to pay either your deductible or repairs, you have to prove that the government knew about the poor road condition or should have reasonably known about it and they didn’t repair it in a reasonable amount of time.”

Government websites clearly list the time frame required to repair things like potholes or anything else that may cause damage.

For more information about Denver’s claim process, click here.

