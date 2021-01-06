Prosecutors won’t confirm or deny if charges will be filed over AG Weiser assassination plot

DENVER (KDVR) — According to Denver court records, police said a man planned to kill Colorado’s attorney general and other high-ranking officials. Investigators laid out evidence from over the summer. Months later, criminal charges have not been filed.

Without being charged, Denver police were able to confiscate guns from the suspect’s home thanks to Colorado’s “Red Flag” law that has been on the books for just more than a year. Under that law, an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) was presented to a judge by police in November. That process accuses Bryce Jordan Sidney Shelby, 28, of surveilling Attorney General Phil Weiser’s home.

Shelby is accused of planning to shoot the state’s top law enforcement official in the head and “does not care if AG Weiser’s wife, dog, or child(ren) have to die in the process,” according to court records. Police said Shelby was the subject of a social media investigation and made his homicidal plans with an undercover FBI agent.

“Statements alone can be filed as criminal conduct in some circumstances,” said criminal defense attorney Christopher Decker.

Decker is not connected to the case. Decker said if someone has formulated the desire or intent to commit a crime, and they have taken substantial steps toward accomplishing that crime, they could be faced with a charge of attempt. In this case, attempted murder could potentially be considered.

Following the criminal investigation, the attorney general decided not to press prosecutors to file charges, according to Weiser’s spokesperson. Weiser believes the protection order is appropriate, spokesperson said.

“There may have been facts that did not make it into those court documents that led a reviewing prosecutor to suggest we do not want to file a criminal case at this point,” Decker said.

Police said Shelby– who self-identifies with the Black Panther Party– also said he wanted to “eliminate” the mayors and police chiefs of Denver and Aurora. All of the officials who were allegedly threatened refused to speak publicly about the case.

“It’s possible that nothing will be filed,” Decker said. “But given what I’ve read, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if this may be still an ongoing investigation.”

FOX31 asked both the Denver DA and the U.S. attorney if charges are being considered. The DA’s office would not confirm or deny– only saying it was part of the legal team consulting with the FBI and Denver police. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it would not comment.

Two rifles were taken from Shelby’s home in North Park Hill, Denver. Since Shelby has not been charged, the allegations would not have been made public without the ERPO under the “Red Flag” law that went into effect in January 2020.

Lawrence Pacheco, the communications director for Weiser’s office, sent the following statement:

“This past summer, various law enforcement agencies identified a serious threat to the Attorney General and other public officials. After they conducted an investigation, the Attorney General decided not to press for charges. Those law enforcement agencies sought and received an extreme risk protection order against the individual who posed the threat. Given the risk, the Attorney General believes that was the appropriate response.”