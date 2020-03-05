Prosecutors will not seek death penalty for 19-year-old STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting suspect

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR)– Prosecutors for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday they will not seek the death penalty for Devon Erickson, the 19-year-old accused in the deadly STEM school shooting last year.

District Attorney George Brauchler said Thursday, “It is my determination and my intention not to seek the imposition of the death penalty against the Defendant in this case.”

Erickson is facing 44 felony counts for his alleged role in the deadly STEM school shooting last school year.

John Castillo, the father of Kendrick Castillo, who was killed during the shooting, spoke to FOX31 following the announcement from the DA.

“It’s something we would have liked to have seen, but the DA feels otherwise.” said Castillo.

Last month, Alec McKinney, the other suspect accused in the shooting, plead guilty to 17 charges related to the shooting.

The plea included convictions on first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation and attempted murder after deliberation, among several others.

McKinney’s sentencing is scheduled for May 18 at 9 a.m