Prosecutors push for detention pending trial for alleged Colorado insurrectionist

DENVER (KDVR) — Two of three Colorado men accused of participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol have been released from jail pending trial. Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are pushing to keep Robert Gieswein in detention ahead of his trial.

Gieswein is facing a slew of felony charges, including assault on a federal police officer and destruction of federal property. If convicted on all of the allegations, he could spend decades behind bars.

Gieswein, who the FBI believes is associated with the Three Percenters militia, was advised of his charges during a court appearance on Tuesday at U.S. District Court in downtown Denver. He will face a detention hearing on Friday. Prosecutors said they will ask the court to order Gieswein remain behind bars ahead of trial.

“We only have sought detention when we think that it’s a very serious matter, so I think that says a lot about how serious we take these charges and how serious the Department of Justice takes these charges,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, referring to prosecutors’ requests for pre-trail detention during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after Gieswein’s hearing, defendant Patrick Montgomery was released on bond. Montgomery is accused of less severe charges surrounding the Capitol insurrection. FOX31 was outside U.S. District Court Tuesday afternoon to capture exclusive video of the Littleton man leaving the courthouse in downtown Denver.

Meanwhile, Klete Keller, an Olympic medalist-turned-alleged insurrectionist, is also free in Colorado. He has been granted a personal recognizance bond, according to Dunn.