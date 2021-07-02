Prosecutors focus on Mark Redwine’s cell phone records at the time of Dylan’s disappearance

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — The second week of testimony in the murder trial against Mark Redwine wrapped up Friday with new insight into cell phone records and family tension after Dylan was reported missing.

Redwine’s oldest son and Dylan’s half-brother, Brandon Redwine, took the witness stand Friday where he was questioned about Mark’s demeanor following Dylan’s disappearance. According to Brandon, Mark talked about wanting to find Dylan, but he rarely acted on those words.

“We were pushing to find his son, my brother, but we didn’t feel like we ever got that reaction, like we have to do something,” Brandon told jurors.

Brandon said Mark did not show the kind of emotional reaction one would expect of a father whose son is missing.

“I remember having a conversation. Mark had asked, what would I be doing? I’d stand on the rooftops. I’d be shouting, ‘Where is my son?’” Brandon said.

Mark’s legal team argued that it is irrelevant how someone else would react to the trauma.

“’I’d gladly give my life so that he could have his.’ Do you remember your dad saying that?,” Redwine’s attorney asked Brandon.

“I do remember that,” Brandon said.

Prosecutors then called Scott Eicher, a retired FBI agent and expert witness in cell phone analysis. He walked jurors through both Dylan and Mark’s cell phone activity, including locations based on nearby towers and a log of incoming and outgoing calls and text messages.

He testified that Dylan last used his cell phone to send text messages at 8:07 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2012, which is the night before he was reported missing.

While Mark’s cell phone activity was scarce on the same day, data showed a lot of activity the next day, on Nov. 19.

“I don’t know if he was looking for his child at that point in time. All I know is that there were 45 different text messages and calls between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.,” Eicher testified.

He explained that Mark sent four texts to Dylan and attempted to call him seven times.

Prosecutors used that phone record to try and show that the timing of Mark’s calls and texts raise questions about his attempts to find Dylan.

“So roughly 12 hours overnight he’s missing, the defendant doesn’t attempt to call him?,” the prosecution team asked Eicher.

“That’s correct,” Eicher said.