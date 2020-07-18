Prosecution focusing on Letecia Stauch’s mental health, competency

Gannon Stauch, seen in a photo released by authorities during the search for him, and the mugshot of his stepmother Letecia Stauch, who was arrested in his disappearance. (Photos: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The prosecution in the Letecia Stauch case requested several subpoenas from the the judge to obtain mental health records from her past.

Judge Gregory Werner did not approve the subpoenas, but in turn ordered the prosecution to issue a new subpoena for Stauch’s mental health records to the jail where she is being held.

In a hearing on Friday, FOX31 learned that Stauch should be transported this week or next to the hospital where her competency evaluation is being conducted.

Werner said the mental health records from the jail can be sent to the hospital.

Stauch was arrested in March for suspicion of first-degree murder of her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

A review is expected in 21 days to confirm she has been taken to the hospital for her evaluation.

Stauch’s next official court appearance is set for Sept. 8 when the judge will review the conclusion of her competency evaluation.