Proposed Aurora camping ban fails before council

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A proposed camping ban in Aurora is dead for now.

Mayor Mike Coffman’s camping ban failed before the Aurora City Council on Monday night in a 5-5 tie, with Coffman casting the fifth vote in favor of the measure.

City rules dictate that a tie means the measure has failed.

As proposed, the ban would allow the city to force people camping on public property to stop and leave the area, as long as they’re given a three-day notice. The city would also be required to make sure there are places for those people to stay.

Camping Ban Up for a Vote Tonight pic.twitter.com/0mAz02sQLU — Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) August 9, 2021

At present, the city can only clear out homeless camps if they’re deemed a threat to public health or safety, making the camp in violation of city code.

Coffman and Aurora’s assistant city attorney proposed the camping ban back in May. The proposal had already gone before council committees, where it also failed to advance, including at a study session on Aug. 2.

Coffman said the ordinance as proposed to council on Monday “does not criminalize homelessness,” adding that “there will be no fines or criminal penalties imposed for being in an encampment unless someone refuses to leave once ordered to do so.”

The proposal also requires a 72-hour notice before campers can be removed.

“This proposal is both compassionate to those occupying encampments and fair to the homeowners who live by them,” Coffman said.