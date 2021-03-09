Proposal to eliminate ‘tampon tax’ moves forward in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora City Council members are one step closer to doing away with the city’s sales tax on menstrual care products. City council members unanimously passed Councilmember Alison Hiltz’s proposal on a first vote Monday evening.

The proposal is expected to cost the city $230,000 annually in lost revenue. According to national reports, at least eight states have decided to get rid of their sales tax on menstrual care products already.

Aurora officials say Denver passed a similar tax exemption back in 2019. Recently, dozens of Denver schools have taken steps to make sure there are free menstrual products available to students.

Back in 2017, Colorado lawmakers considered a statewide tax exemption on menstrual care products, but the proposal never made it out of committee.

In Aurora, a second vote is still needed on the proposal.