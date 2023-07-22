DENVER (KDVR) — One of the questions that will be on your ballot this November has to do with Colorado property taxes. And a new poll shows Coloradans may be confused about how to vote.

“Colorado Point of View” host Ashley Michels discussed Proposition HH, which is a measure to lower your property taxes, with political analysts Andy Boina and Michael Fields.

It would change the way TABOR works and could mean a lot less money coming back to you at tax time.

A new poll from Magellan Strategies found that as voters learned more about the proposal and how it would affect taxpayers and local governments, support declined from 54 to 43%, while opposition grew from 34 to 46%.

The “Colorado Point of View” political panel said this ballot question is not necessarily a Republican versus Democrat issue.

“It’s sometimes very different than the partisan r versus d and so yes you’re going to have different breakdowns between what seniors vote versus renters versus homeowners. Everybody is looking at the impact will be to them,” Republican strategist Fields said.

“This affects property owners in Colorado regardless of party, and Denver specifically. But to the point of understanding what this is about, read the language, understand it and before you vote make sure that you’re fully informed. That’s obviously always talked about but really important in this,” Democratic strategist Boian said.

Michels also discussed gun violence on the 11th anniversary of the Aurora Theater shooting and other political topics with Rep. Jason Crow.

