Property inspection required for Denver landlords to get license, renewal every 4 years

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver city council passed the “Healthy Residential Rentals for All” legislation Monday night, requiring landlords to have rental properties licensed with the city.

“My office, along with community stakeholders, have been working for the past two years to address tenants’ rights and protections in the city of Denver,” said bill sponsor Council President Stacie Gilmore. “Often, the most vulnerable tenants do not complain about their living situations for a number of reasons including fear of retaliation, living without a lease or not knowing they have a right to a safe and livable housing.”

Under the new legislation, landlords must get rental properties inspected in order to get a license; that license would be up for renewal, along with a required inspection, every four years, according to city documents.

The licensing fee would range from $50 to $500 depending on how many units are rented out.

Other requirements for licensees under the program include: Making sure appliances provided by the landlord are in good working condition, with no leaks Making sure there is a working smoke detector, fire extinguisher and carbon monoxide detector in each unit



The program will be phased in gradually, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. All long-term rental properties must be licensed with the city by Jan. 2024.

The ordinance also adds additional renter protections starting Jan. 1, 2022 that include:

Renters have written leases for all new tenancies exceeding 30 days

Rental owners and operators provide notice of tenant’s rights and resources, and provide them again if any rent demand is posted. The information will include how to make a complaint related to minimum housing standards, a statement regarding tenants’ legal rights when receiving a notice to vacate their premises, and how to locate rental assistance and legal service providers.