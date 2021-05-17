Prominent Colorado cycling champion dies in Lakewood crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood Police say a vehicle drifted into a bike lane, hitting a prominent cyclist over the weekend at Alameda Parkway and Indiana Street, leading to her death.

Gwen Inglis is a renown cyclist, and reigning road race champion with national and state titles to her name. The 46-year-old was riding her bicycle Sunday morning around 10 a.m., when a sedan swerved into her bike lane, according to police.

Police say Inglis was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Ryan Montoya. He remained on scene and is being held in Jefferson County Jail, facing charges of Vehicular Homicide involving Driving Under the Influence or Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

A photo of Gwen Inglis. Courtesy of Barry Lee.

Teammates of Inglis describe her as a “fearless and passionate teammate” and a positive, supportive and kind person.

She was the most humble, gracious and sweetest soul and magical spirit in this elitist and ego dominated sport,” said teammate Barry Lee. “She represented the pure joy and love of the bike and the sport that I so dearly cherish and appreciate. She was the calm and gentle champion with the inner strength grace and beauty I so respected and was always inspired by.”

Our team is working to learn more about Inglis and her cycling legacy. This story will be updated.