ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – On Saturday morning, volunteers with Hope Connection and Community opened the doors at a spot in Old Town Arvada for high school kids looking for prom dresses.

“We didn’t want kids to miss a milestone in high school because they couldn’t afford a dress,” Julia Walker, the Founder and President of Hope Connection and Community said.

Over the last five months, Walker said they’ve been collecting lightly used or new prom dresses. They opened a pop-up shop, organized by color, for girls to come to try out and pick out the dress they want.

All the dresses, shoes and accessories were free to those who came shopping.

“We make it like it’s a boutique or a store and you can try anything on and everyone is at your beck and call,” Walker said.

In the five months leading up, Walker said they collected 226 dresses. She said on Saturday during the shop, 100 of the dresses went home with different high school girls.

“There was one girl who left in tears cause she declared she would have not been able to afford something like this,” Walker said.

The dresses will be stored and they plan on opening another shop again next year. They will take donations of more dresses for those looking to donate.

“They get to be confident in the dress they are wearing because this isn’t an everyday thing,” Walker said.

North High School junior, Reyna Sandoval, went to the shop with her grandma on Saturday.

She said she was excited to leave with her perfect dress.

“I like that it’s longer, that way my dad will approve,” Sandoval said.

She picked out a light blue two-piece dress for her first high school prom. She said she is going with her best friend as her date. Their prom is on April 22, according to Sandoval.

“We were planning to match she was going to wear black and I wear gold then I came here and I found this,” Sandoval said.

Walker said they reached out to nearly a dozen high schools about Project Prom and with the help of social media, girls from other schools came to shop too.