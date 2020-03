DENVER (KDVR) — The Project C.U.R.E. warehouse was packed with supplies following the donation drive on Sunday at Empower Field. They collected 30 pallets of goods that filled 4 trucks.

“We estimate that we collected hundreds of thousands of gloves,” Anneliese Steel told FOX31’s Nicole Fierro in an email. “It was very successful and we are deeply grateful to everyone who donated or helped get the word out.”