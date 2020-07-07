Progress of Great Hall Project at DIA can now be followed on a dashboard

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver International Airport (DEN) now has an online dashboard for the public to track Phase I progress of the Great Hall Project.

“When DEN regained control of the project late last year, we made a commitment to focus on the transparency of the project through a project dashboard that is accessible through our website,” said DEN CEO Kim Day.

“With significant work now underway on phase I of the project, we are excited to launch the dashboard and share our progress with the community.”

The dashboard has 5 main categories:

The overall schedule and key milestones: Ticket Pod Steel Completion: All the structural steel for ticketing pods are delivered, installed and completed Central Monitoring Facility: The new area where TSA resolves checked baggage screening is completed Ticket Pod Completion: The new ticketing pods are complete and ready for airline use Commissioning: Verifying that the building’s systems operate as intended Substantial Completion: The majority of the scope of Phase I work is complete and the space can be occupied by the airlines

Construction cost

MWBE (Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprises) participation

Workforce program

Safety performance

Click here to visit the dashboard.