Progress of Great Hall Project at DIA can now be followed on a dashboard

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver International Airport (DEN) now has an online dashboard for the public to track Phase I progress of the Great Hall Project.

“When DEN regained control of the project late last year, we made a commitment to focus on the transparency of the project through a project dashboard that is accessible through our website,” said DEN CEO Kim Day.

“With significant work now underway on phase I of the project, we are excited to launch the dashboard and share our progress with the community.”

The dashboard has 5 main categories:

  • The overall schedule and key milestones:
    • Ticket Pod Steel Completion: All the structural steel for ticketing pods are delivered, installed and completed
    • Central Monitoring Facility: The new area where TSA resolves checked baggage screening is completed
    • Ticket Pod Completion: The new ticketing pods are complete and ready for airline use
    • Commissioning: Verifying that the building’s systems operate as intended
    • Substantial Completion: The majority of the scope of Phase I work is complete and the space can be occupied by the airlines
  • Construction cost
  • MWBE (Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprises) participation
  • Workforce program
  • Safety performance

Click here to visit the dashboard.

