‘Profiling Evil’ team helps enlist volunteers to find Suzanne Morphew

DENVER (KDVR) – The Indiana family of a missing Chaffee County woman is planning to bring hundreds of people to Salida, Colorado in a few weeks to search for the mother of two. Suzanne Morphew has been missing since May.

Suzanne’s brother, Andy Moorman, believes the investigation to find his sister needs public support.

“I have to,” Moorman said over the weekend at a vigil in Indiana. “I can’t live with myself if I don’t try.”

Moorman is not a stranger to Colorado. He’s been here before to search for his 49-year-old sister since she reportedly left her home to enjoy a bike ride. She never returned and Moorman suspects foul play.

Moorman is now working with the evidence crowdsourcing and online video producing team at Profiling Evil. Mike King and Chris McDonough, both former homicide detective, use the platform to spotlight cases from across the country.

“We’re just growing like gangbusters,” King said.

That growth is now helping Moorman drum up needed support.

“People have been absolutely amazing coming in [listing] what they can do; divers, dog handlers,” McDonough explained.

Moorman and his Indiana volunteers will travel west later this month to start their search in Salida. Coloradans are being asked to help as well.

“We’re just providing a platform where people can get to Andy and his team and hopefully Andy is getting support from the CBI and from the sheriff to manage this,” King said.

More than 200 people have signed up to search through the Profiling Evil website, according to King.

Moorman said he wishes his brother-in-law, Suzanne’s husband, would be more helpful.

Meanwhile, Profiling Evil citizen detectives have been submitting clues through what’s called the site’s “evidence room.”

The Chaffee County search is set to run from Sept. 24 through Sept. 29. Volunteers are asked to sign up through https://www.profilingevil.com/findsuzanne . Volunteers will meet at the visitors center in Salida on Sept. 24 at 8 a.m.

FOX31 Denver reached out to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning to see if deputies will be helping to manage the large search effort. No response was provided.