Professional mountain biker from Colorado killed in crash

DURANGO, Colo. (Durango Herald) — A professional mountain biker died after being struck by a pickup truck this week in southwestern Colorado. He was cycling at the time.

The Durango Herald reported Thursday that the Colorado State Patrol identified 39-year-old Benjamin Sonntag as the cyclist killed Wednesday.

Sonntag came to Durango from Germany and won multiple collegiate national championships for the cycling program at Fort Lewis College, where he graduated in 2010.

Sonntag continued to race professionally, and most recently competed in Greece.

Sonntag was training for upcoming races in California when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old driver. No charges had been filed by Thursday.