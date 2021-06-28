Procession route planned for Officer Gordon Beesley’s memorial service

Flowers, flags and notes cover a patrol car and bike outside Arvada City Hall during a memorial for Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Arvada, Colo. Officer Beesley was killed during a shooting in Olde Town Arvada. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — More than a week after he was killed in a shooting in Olde Town Arvada, Officer Gordon Beesley will be laid to rest Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department released the procession route on Monday. It begins between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The service is closed to the public.

The public may show support on the procession route:

Starts at Interstate 25 and Highway 7

West on Highway 7

South on North 119 th Street, which turns in 120th Street

Street, which turns in 120th Street 120th Street to South Boulder Road

West on South Boulder Road to Flatirons

You can watch the full service in the video below:

Funeral service for Officer Gordon Beesley Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Road closures will affect traffic during the procession, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. through 10 a.m.