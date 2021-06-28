Procession route for fallen Arvada officer may impact Tuesday morning commute

ARVADA, Colo. –The funeral service for Officer Gordon Beesley is happening Tuesday morning at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.

The memorial service is set to begin at 10 a.m. but is closed to the public. Only family, public safety personnel, and invited guests are allowed into the church.

A Procession will take place tomorrow. What you need to know on @KDVR 5-10a and @channel2kwgn 5-9a! pic.twitter.com/B0Hu1OU7Gl — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) June 28, 2021

The specific details of the procession route have not been released, but highway signs warned drivers that northbound Interstate 25 will be closed from 70th Avenue & Highway 7 beginning around 8 a.m.

Monetary donations to Officer Beesley’s family can be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Non-monetary donations may be made by completing the donation form here.