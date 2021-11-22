Watch at 10 a.m.: Procession to honor fallen firefighter killed in Kruger Rock Fire plane crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A tribute to a Colorado hero on the roads and in the skies: On Monday, pilot Marc Olson is being remembered in Larimer County after losing his life in a plane crash while fighting the Kruger Rock Fire.

The firefighter was battling a 100-acre fire near Estes Park trying to protect other lives when he lost his own.

During a procession, first responders will line the interstate as Olson’s body travels from Fort Collins to Fort Morgan.

The Colorado Local Assistance State Team is coordinating the procession for the Colorado Fire Aviation Pilot.

The tribute will also include something unique — an aerial perspective with airplanes joining in on the procession.

“It’ll be pretty powerful, I’m sure. Whenever you add an aerial show to that, whether it’s a helicopter or an airplane, it adds another element to it, for sure,” said Loveland Fire Captain Mark Lyons.

Lyons was one of the first to find Olson at the crash site.

Below is a look at the procession map from Fort Collins. The group will get on I-25 south, head east on Highway 34, merge onto I-76 and then exit into Fort Morgan.

There will not be a memorial service in Colorado; The family will have a funeral service in texas.

After they spend time honoring and reflecting on his life, fire crews say they then will look more into what went wrong and how to prevent deaths like this from happening in the future.