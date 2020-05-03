Procession for fallen Colorado paramedic scheduled for Sunday

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A paramedic from the Denver metro area died Thursday after treating COVID-19 patients in New York City, his employer confirmed.

Paul Cary, 66, volunteered to go to New York with Ambulnz’s coronavirus response team.

For more than three decades, Cary worked as a firefighter and paramedic for Aurora Fire Rescue. During that time, he impacted countless lives.

Cary will return to Denver on Sunday, May 3. The plane is set to arrive from New York to DIA at 7 p.m.

A procession of Fire and EMS vehicles will take Cary from DIA to 8600 E. Hampden Ave, Olinger Hampden Funeral Home & Cemetery.

There will be a final ceremony with a few speakers. The funeral will be private and only family can attend.

The procession route will be as follows once it leaves DIA:

Procession will travel south bound Pena Blvd.

Pena to I-70 West

225 south to Colfax

Colfax to Ursula, right on Ursula to 16th Ave

Left on 16th Ave to Quentin, left on Quentin

Left (east) on Colfax

Colfax to Potomac, right (south) on Potomac

Continue on Potomac to the Medical Center of Aurora

Potomac to Jewell, go right (west) on Jewell

Jewell to Havana, go left (south) on Havana

Havana turns into Hampden… continue to 8600 East Hampden Ave.

At UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital: The procession will travel on 16th Street in front of the Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion, 12605 E. 16th St. Media may park in Parking Lot 5.