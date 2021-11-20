Procession for Colorado air tanker pilot will include aerial tribute

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Fallen air tanker pilot Marc Thor Olson will be honored Monday morning, with a procession in northern Colorado.

The procession will begin at 10 a.m. at the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, with first responders transporting Olson to the Heer Funeral Home in Fort Morgan.

The procession will also include an aerial tribute, with airplanes flying along the procession route throughout the process.

“It’ll be pretty powerful, I’m sure,” Loveland Fire Captain Mark Lyons said. “Whenever you add an aerial show to that, whether it’s a helicopter or an airplane, it adds another element to it, for sure.”

Lyons is helping plan the procession, as part of his role with the Loveland Honor Guard.

He was asked to place a flag over Olson’s body at the crash site Tuesday night. “It was a little emotional,” he said. “But that’s what needed to be done, to honor him.”

Lyons expects a big community turnout Monday, to honor the Air Force veteran and firefighter.

“We welcome anybody that wants to come out and pay tribute,” he said. “It’s a big loss to the fire community.”

The route is east on Prospect to Interstate 25 to Highway 34 to merge onto Interstate 76 to exit 75 (I-76 business loop/Platte Avenue) into Ft. Morgan. The procession concludes at Heer Funeral Home, 225 E. Platte Avenue, Fort Morgan.