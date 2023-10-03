COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A fallen Colorado parole officer was honored Tuesday with a procession from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office to Pueblo, where she lived.

Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed last week when she and two other officers tried to stop a suspect with a felony warrant in Colorado Springs.

The suspect allegedly took off in his vehicle and struck two parole officers, killing Guerin Sandoval. The suspect has since been taken into custody.

Investigators in Colorado Springs say parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed Thursday while serving a warrant. (Credit: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

Crowds of people lined the route of the procession along Highway 85/87 in Colorado Springs.

“Just showing support for law enforcement,” Kerrigan Henely said as she stood along the procession route.

“They’re out there protecting us, and we need to be out here to support them,” Tanya Charbonneau said.

“It’s awful and it breaks your heart,” a local veteran said.

Family members say the 50-year-old leaves behind a husband and two children. She previously worked at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years.

“She was exceptional,” Undersheriff Steve Bryant said.

“We are certainly grieving with the family because of the loss of Christine, but she will never be forgotten. She did some amazing things for us,” he said.