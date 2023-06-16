AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Following a private funeral, Jor’Dell Richardson’s family brought his body to police headquarters and held a public memorial and march.

Jor’Dell was shot and killed by Aurora Police on June 1 after allegedly robbing vapes from a store. Police say he was armed with a pellet gun that was manufactured to look like a real gun. Family and the community have been fighting this, saying this was no reason for an officer to shoot.

Hundreds of family members, loved ones and even strangers showed up for the memorial that also felt like a protest at Aurora’s Municipal Center Friday night, all to honor Jor’Dell.

They shared their heartbreak and anger with the department about Jor’Dell’s death.

His mother, Laurie Littlejohn, was in obvious anguish.

“I’m broken. I don’t know if I’m coming or going. They messed up my whole life,” she said as she spoke to the crowd.

His brother, Anton Richardson, shared in the heartbreak.

“This is something that can never be fixed. That officer ruined our lives, but we have to keep going and that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.

Jor’Dell Richardson’s family led his casket in a community procession to Aurora Police headquarters. (KDVR)

‘My son didn’t deserve this’

The family and all those who spoke called this an unjust death.

“My son tried to save his own life, he cooperated with them, he told them, ‘You got me, you got me.’ What else was he supposed to do? He did everything they wanted him to do,” Littlejohn said. “My son did not deserve this. We’re humans. We make mistakes. He should have been able to go and whatever consequences he had to face, been able to face them.”

They also called for the charging and firing of the officers involved.

“I hear you shouting we want justice, but we will not get justice,” the family’s attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, said. “Justice is Jor’Dell walking through his mother’s front door. Justice is him growing old enough to beat his brother in basketball. Justice is Jor’Dell’s father picking up his grandson or granddaughter. We will not get justice. …But what we can get is accountability.”

The shooting is still under investigation. FOX31 asked the Aurora Police Department for a response to the memorial and protest, but they said they had no comment at this time.