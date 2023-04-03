First lady Jill Biden arrives at the Colorado Capitol.

DENVER (KDVR) — First lady Jill Biden’s flight to Michigan for the next stop of the national “Investing in America” tour was diverted back to Denver, according to Biden’s press secretary.

Vanessa Valdivia, press secretary to the first lady and special assistant to President Joe Biden, tweeted at 12:20 p.m. that due to an aircraft issue, the first lady was diverted back to Denver.

Family members fly on a plane under the call sign Executive One Foxtrot.

Her trip to Michigan will now be postponed to a later date.

Valdivia confirmed that everyone on the flight is safe and that they landed back on the ground in Denver.

Biden will be in Maine and Vermont on Wednesday.

FOX31 is working to find out exactly what aircraft issue caused the plane to turn back.