Problem Solvers help grieving family track down missing memorial

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 Problem Solvers helped a grieving family get answers after their son’s memorial went missing at a Denver park.

Side-by-side in these pictures, you can see what’s missing from Barney Ford Park: the customized plaque, the flowers, and candles in honor of 16-year-old La’Zic Abraham who died from gunshot wounds at the park back in January.

“We came out here and put these out here so people would know and remember him like we did and it just hurts,” Abraham’s grandmother, Mary Kennedy said. “It hurts so bad for somebody to do this, why, I just want to know why?”

Abraham’s mother so desperately wonders the same question from Florida, where she moved after her son’s death.

“It is like he’s been stolen from us all over again, like he was taken from us too early and for him to be taken again, it’s like how much am I supposed to take,” Abraham’s mother Tuwanna ONeal said.

“My daughter is hurting really bad,’ Kennedy said. “She moved from here because she can’t even grasp what happened to her son, so she had to leave Colorado. It’s just not fair, none of it is fair.”

Hoping to make sense out of this seemingly senseless situation, FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Denver Police and the city’s parks and recreation department.

A representative from parks and recreation notified the Problem Solvers they indeed have the plaque. A member of the team almost ran it over mowing the grass at the park the other day since they didn’t know it was there.

Officials say they want to use the Denver Park’s trust to put Abraham’s memorial on a bench in the park.