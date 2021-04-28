Problem Solvers guide to getting refunds for canceled, postponed concerts

DENVER (KDVR) — As the summer concert season kicks off, many concertgoers are still wondering what their options are for getting money back on shows that were canceled or postponed.

At Red Rocks Amphitheater, spokesman Brian Kitts says while their concert calendar is filling up, it is still likely to change.

“It’s not set in stone and I think that’s important for fans to understand,” Kitts said.

According to Kitts, some artists are waiting to see if the venue will be allowed at full capacity later in the year. Others could still decide to cancel or postpone shows that are scheduled for 2021 for different reasons.

If you have concert tickets, you may have options for getting a refund.

“Let’s start with cancellations, because that’s the easy one. If a show is canceled, you are automatically refunded. It goes straight back to the credit card that you used to purchase the ticket,” Kitts said.

Shows that are postponed and rescheduled for a later date work differently. Ticket holders may choose to keep their tickets, which will still be valid for a later date.

“If you don’t want to keep that ticket, and understandably some people will have been waiting for a couple of years for these shows to play off, you can request a refund and it’s automatically applied to your credit card,” Kitts said.

However, there is fine print associated with this refund option that many people fail to read. Ticket holders must request a refund for a postponed show within 30 days of the announcement that the show is moving.

“If you get to day 31 and you decide you don’t want that ticket anymore, it’s still yours,” Kitts said.

He says it is important to read all of the fine print, terms, conditions and dates associated with your tickets.

“The date is the big thing,” said Kitts.

These rules apply to tickets purchased directly from ticketing agencies that work with each venue. Some concertgoers are running into problems getting refunds for canceled or postponed shows if they purchased their tickets from a third party.

“Anybody who bought a ticket on Craigslist or one of those third party sites, unfortunately that’s a tough call but there’s nothing that we or the ticketing company or the promoter can do about it,” Kitts said. “And that’s why we never recommend using a third-party vendor.”

In some cases, the only way to recoup the money is to try and resell your resale tickets.

According to Kitts, venues, promoters and box offices across the country are using the same policies to be flexible but fair during the pandemic.

“Nobody’s getting cheated. If people are willing to follow the rules and sort of bear with everybody as we get through COVID, you either get your money back or you see a great show, even if it’s not on the date you thought it was going to be,” Kitts said.