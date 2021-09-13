Problem Solvers go undercover and find vaccine card fraud

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – People who make, sell or display fake or unauthorized COVID-19 vaccine cards for a fraudulent purpose will be the target of Colorado’s attorney general.

The fraud crimes could result in thousands of dollars in fines or land someone in jail.

“Those who would perpetrate frauds like this — who would break the rules, who would lie to people — you’re endangering everyone’s public health,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

According to a spokesperson for Weiser’s office, selling fake vaccine cards and participating in the unauthorized use of federal seals and logos are federal crimes, but selling vaccine cards also can be charged under Colorado forgery laws as either a class 5 felony or a class 1 misdemeanor.

“We’re going to go after people using whatever authorities we can,” said Weiser. “We will also work with other authorities: district attorneys – in some cases, the U.S. attorney – to prosecute people criminally, where they’re engaged in reprehensible conduct.”

The Problem Solvers received a tip from a concerned viewer who found someone advertising fake cards on a firearms website. The seller suggested the cards could be “replacements” for legitimate, authorized vaccine cards.

The tipster said he was concerned that people would use these fake cards to pretend they had gotten the vaccine when they really hadn’t.

“It shocked me, and then it frustrated me,” said the man, who preferred to remain anonymous.

He said he suffers from asthma and has a family member going through chemotherapy for cancer.

“It’s not only the death toll. It’s the long-haul symptoms,” the tipster said. “I know several people who still don’t have taste. They’re lethargic. Plus, the medical workers. They’ve dealt with these people over a year, and I don’t think that’s fair to them either.”

According to data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 255,167 people developed COVID-19 in Colorado between Jan. 1-Aug. 30 of this year. Of those cases, 92.8% were unvaccinated or had only received a partial vaccine at the time their diagnosis was documented.

Of the people who had COVID-19 between Jan. 1-Aug. 23, 2021, who were so sick they had to be hospitalized, 94.5% were unvaccinated or people who only had a partial vaccine.

Nearly 95% of people who died between Jan. 1-Aug. 16, 2021, because of COVID-19 were people who did not have a vaccine or only had a partial dose.

FOX31 went undercover to learn the lengths to which someone would go to profit off of vaccine card fraud.

Tune in tonight at FOX31 News at 9 p.m. to see what happens next.