Problem Solvers dig into security company’s licensing documents

DENVER (KDVR) — New details about a deadly shooting in downtown Denver are coming out, including a statement in which 9News is saying it did not request an armed security guard for protection. However, their guard, Matt Dolloff, is still in jail accused of shooting and killing a protester.

FOX31 Problem Solvers are digging into newly obtained documents about the licensing process and how Dolloff slipped through the cracks.

The city’s licensing office says anybody who hires a security guard is a private security guard employer and they become responsible for making sure that guard is licensed.

While the city is investigating who exactly hired Dolloff, 9News says it didn’t hire him directly and that they contracted for a guard with the company Pinkerton.

Problem Solvers requested all of Pinkerton’s Denver licensing paperwork, obtaining 22 documents.

In their request for weapons endorsement, Pinkerton writes a majority of the services they provide are client requested to have armed agents, adding agents working these details are properly licensed, trained and experienced.

Pinkerton has seven employees listed with the city, six active and one delinquent, none of which are Dolloff.

In a statement, the company said he wasn’t an employee of Pinkerton but a contract agent through a long-standing licensed industry vendor, saying that vendor is responsible for keeping Dolloff’s licensing and regulations current.

Pinkerton hasn’t disclosed who this vendor is.

To see what else we uncovered in obtained documents, watch Nicole Fierro’s story above.